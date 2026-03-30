Kenyan long-distance runner Albert Korir, winner of NY Marathon 2021, banned for five years

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Albert Korir, Kenyan long-distance runner, winner of the 2021 New York Marathon, has been sanctioned for five years by the Athletics Integrity ‌Unit (AIU), after admitting to doping. He was provisionally suspended in January for the use of a prohibited substance (Continuous erythropoietin receptor activator, CERA), in three out-of-competition tested conducted in Kenya last October.

As a result, the 32-year-old won't be allowed to compete until January 7, 2031. He will retain his New York Marathon 2021 victory, but will be stripped of his third place in the New York City Marathon on November 2025.

According to AIU, the sanction was meant to be four years but was increased to six due ​to aggravating circumstances, and was later reduced by a ​year due to his early admission and acceptance of the punishment.

Eight months ago, the world record holder in women's marathon, Ruth Chepng'etich, was also suspended for doping. As per AFP, more than 140 Kenyan runners, most of them long-distance runners, have been sanctioned for doping since a string of scandals around the 2016 Rio Olympics, that led them to be non-compliant by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).