Kenya says its citizens will no longer fight for Russia in Ukraine: "There will no further enlisting"

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Musalia Mudavadi says Kenya and Russia have agreed that Kenyan nationals will no longer be enlisted to fight for Moscow in the war in Ukraine. The Kenyan foreign minister made the announcement after talks with Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

As per Reuters, Mudavadi said Kenya wanted to ensure its citizens would not be recruited through Russia's Ministry of Defence. He added that Nairobi would instead handle any issues involving Kenyans in Russia through regular diplomatic and consular channels.

Russia has said that Kenyan nationals who joined the war effort did so voluntarily by signing contracts with the Russian military. However, a Kenyan intelligence report presented to lawmakers earlier this year estimated that more than 1,000 Kenyans had been recruited.

Kenyan politicians have also warned about networks involving rogue officials and trafficking groups that allegedly helped recruit citizens to fight in the conflict. Nairobi has said it wants to stop the practice and keep its broader relationship with Moscow separate from the war in Ukraine.