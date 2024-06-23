Kenwood's Cooking Chef XL wants to take the stress out of baking

HQ

Smart technology in the culinary sector is in an strange space, because on one hand there are a lot of promising ideas that all look to make the stress and challenges of dinner time easier, but on the other hand these usually come with a big price tag attached to them That's definitely the case with Kenwood's Cooking Chef XL.

This device is designed to be the ultimate cooking companion, as it can weigh, bake, and cook, all by following recipes sent directly to the device from your mobile phone. It does this through induction heating and temperature control, and by using EasyWeigh scales, meaning food preparation and cooking will be much easier and more seamless.

To learn more about the Cooking Chef XL, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, to hear some facts and thoughts about the device from our very own Magnus.