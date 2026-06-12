Kenwood Quick Mix Go (2026)

We've been pretty impressed with Kenwood's Go series in general. It's quite easy to like it, as Kenwood does something that's quite rare across the electronics market: offering a cheaper alternative to existing products from... well, themselves, without compromising on performance and quality.

Both the hand mixer and food processor offer robust motors, user-friendliness, a compact design and, above all, a clearly communicated vision, all at a fraction of what one might otherwise have expected.

When it comes to the Quick Mix Go, the story is slightly different, because although £40 for a hand mixer is certainly not a fortune, it only takes a moment's search to discover that most competing brands such as KitchenAid, Philips, and Braun charge roughly the same, whilst Kenwood itself already offers the QuickMix+ for exactly the same price.

Even without that price advantage, however, the Quick Mix Go is still a nice little kitchen gadget. The motor is 350W, which is plenty, and you get two sets of accessories included: the whisks and the dough hooks, both made of stainless steel. There's a SureEject system, which means a simple button releases them, so you don't have to tug or pull, and although the step-by-step slider button on top feels a bit plasticky to use, there are five individual settings.

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And that's what makes the Go the Go. It comes in the same lovely "Eucalyptus Green" as the other new models, and it simply looks more attractive than the washing-machine white that otherwise dominates the market if you spend 30 seconds Googling. It's actually strange why other manufacturers don't try something similar, as it can't add much to production costs just to give these gadgets a bit of character. What's more, it comes with a sort of lid and a groove along the side of the hand mixer, which can hide the cable completely. The lid means that what would otherwise be difficult to store properly is now just a slightly rectangular box that can be stacked on top of anything else easily.

It's a "gimmick", yes, perhaps, but Kenwood is thinking here of a very practical usability, and that's worth applauding. If nothing else, it's actually easier to store, and it's also smaller than many competing mixers.

Again, £40 isn't much, and certainly not for something you want to be able to rely on when you finally need it. It doesn't have the same market advantage as the hand mixer, but that doesn't mean it isn't still worth recommending.

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