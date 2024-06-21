Kenwood MultiPro OneTouch

HQ

Not long ago, we took a closer look at perhaps the kitchen giant Kenwood's most luxurious and magnificent product across the various sub-categories, the incredible Cooking Chef XL. We quickly realised that Kenwood really knows how to put together something functional, aesthetically pleasing and solid, and this is especially true with their MultiPro OneTouch, a kitchen machine that costs a fraction of the Cooking Chef XL, but retains the idea that one machine on the kitchen table should be able to do different jobs at the same time.

Okay, so what does that mean? Well, first and foremost, the MultiPro OneTouch is a food processor, but compared to the classic ones that "just" finely chop, this is so much more. First of all, it can do that, but with a wide range of circular blades that can give you exactly the pieces you want. It can also blend, and it can even crush ice. In addition to the larger container for the food processor part, there's a 1.5 litre blender, a Personal Blender that can blend a single smoothie just for you, a Citrus Juicer because yes, it can do that too, a Dual Metal Whisk for whipping anything your heart desires, a Dough Tool that can surprisingly knead a dough and even Express Serve that can deliver ready-to-serve pieces of whatever you run through the processor.

This is an ad:

That's not even all, you get a Weighing Tray, a bag for excess blades and a lot more, and it's all included in the price. That price is £150, which is a lot compared to the usual food processor you can buy on supermarket shelves as a procrastination act, but surprisingly competitive in terms of what you actually get for your money.

And of course, it's all pretty damn well put together. It would have been nice to have a really small LCD display that allows a bit of personality and customisation, but the layout here is clear and gives you everything you need. In addition, the base itself is made of brushed steel, which is easy to clean afterwards and looks razor sharp in most kitchens. The motor itself is 1000W, and it's this power that makes it capable of crushing ice as well.

It's pretty crazy how many other things you can save by buying this. A kitchen scale, a blender and, in principle, a mixer, and that's in addition to the very common tasks it can also perform.

This is an ad:

Kenwood proves once again that they've got the basics down, and besides perhaps leaning further into the technological profile, this is a slam dunk, and not just for those of us who always think it's fun to upgrade our gadgets, even those on the kitchen counter.