Kenwood MultiPro Go Blend

Last year, we took a closer look at Kenwood's Go series for the first time, including the Go MultiPro, a smart, versatile little food processor with a suction cup on the bottom. Thanks to its attractive pastel-coloured design and more compact size, it was incredibly easy to recommend, regardless of the price.

Kenwood recently updated the series, and the biggest change is that the MultiPro itself has gained more functionality, so much so that the same name simply wasn't enough anymore. It's now called the MultiPro Go Blend, and the name speaks for itself.

But to start off by talking about the food processor itself, we can appropriately refer to... well, ourselves:

Once again, it features a relatively small 1.3-litre bowl, and the cutting blades are "stacked" vertically, so it's no wider than absolutely necessary. This means it's exceptionally easy to store in, for example, cabinets, or deep drawers, and it also means that all the unit's accessories are stored inside the same frame, so it doesn't need a separate drawer for extra bits and pieces. It also comes with a feature called 360 Express Serve, which essentially means that instead of, say, cucumbers falling into the bowl at the bottom, they're pushed out to the side into a bowl of your choice. That's pretty darn smart.

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Just like the original, it has only one speed setting, plus the traditional "Pulse" option, but there's really no need for more when it comes to such basic functionality. This machine exists to cut things into smaller, uniform pieces, and the sharpness of the blades and the smoothness of the motor's rotation make this a breeze. This also means it's much easier to take the MultiPro apart for cleaning, which, of course, you'll need to do every time.

It has the equivalent of 650W of power, which is enough for most tasks, and since it's only 30 centimetres tall, it's definitely a handy little guy, no doubt about it.

And then there's the blender. The idea is that you can remove the aforementioned bowl entirely and snap on a 1.2-litre blender, which can quickly be used to make a smoothie or whatever else you might need. It uses the same single speed setting (or "Pulse") but of course, it simply adds more functionality to the same package. The best part is that, as I write this, you can actually get it on sale for just under £50, which is an absolutely crazy price for such a versatile tool.

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Sure, there are undoubtedly consumers who need a larger bowl for a food processor, or even a larger blender. But if you prioritise convenience and functionality, and don't want to pay an arm and a leg, the Go series remains excellent at meeting all three requirements. Now it just does even more than before.