Kenwood launches more compact Go series of kitchen appliances

Kenwood has over the decades become a household name by launching functional and aesthetically pleasing kitchen appliances, and in particular their mixer has made its way into millions of homes.

Their next venture is both more affordable, more compact and easier to store away. It's called the "Kenwood Go" collection, and consists of a new mixer, a Quickmix Go handmixer and a foodprocessor, all available at lower prices, and in more stark colors.

"With the new Go Collection you can take advantage of over 70 years of Kenwood's food prep know how, even when space is a premium. At under 30cm high these kitchen heroes are designed to fit deep pan drawers, cupboards and corners, making them easy to store and always ready to go," Kenwood says on the official Go website

You'll be able to see Quick Look videos of the three Go products on Gamereactor soon, but for now there's official images of them below.

