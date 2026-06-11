Kenwood Go Stand Mixer (2026)

If you're looking for the quintessential Kenwood mixer - which, alongside perhaps KitchenAid, is regarded as the most common and popular market leader - most people would probably point straight to the Chef Baker, which generally retails for between £400 and £550. It's not cheap.

Of course, there are cheaper alternatives, but it's still quite significant when the manufacturer itself launches a sub-series that not only cuts the price considerably but also offers you a more fun, colourful design at the same time. But that's the whole concept behind the Kenwood Go.

The Kenwood Go series mixer is available for £250, and often for considerably less. It's now available in Eucalyptus Green, a truly striking colour, accompanied by two rather extra colours, a pastel-like blue and red - and it's more compact - all of which is good, to be perfectly honest, but the fact that it's also cheaper is really the key selling point.

First and foremost, Kenwood has clearly worked on reducing the height in particular without compromising on the bowl's capacity. After all, that is the most crucial factor for a mixer.

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It's fantastic as a piece of hardware. The materials used have a tactile quality that makes it feel infinitely more expensive than it is; the lock that allows you to lift the top of the machine is both heavy and responsive, and it's really clever to place a carrying handle on top, as most people probably keep a mixer in a cupboard or similar. It's just 30 centimetres tall, which really makes a difference when it comes to storage. And yes, it's only 18 centimetres wide too, so you can really feel the difference.

Even so, the bowl holds a full four litres, which should make it possible to handle everything you need a mixer for in everyday life. Admittedly, Kenwood has done away with the lovely display on the side, which is only natural, but the small scroll wheel on top is easy to understand, no doubt about it.

You get a full three tools included, despite the lower price: a K-beater, a whisk, and a dough hook, ensuring you can both whisk and knead, and it also comes with a so-called "splash guard" that you can place on top of the bowl. It also has a built-in measuring tool that can help you add the right amount to the dough whilst it's kneading - clever!

The motor itself is 800W, and by comparison, you get around 300W in a KitchenAid Artisan, so Kenwood still leads the way in terms of raw power, if nothing else in this consumer segment. The point is simply that they clearly haven't skimped on actual power, and I wouldn't have any trouble throwing any everyday task at the Go mixer, even though it's cheaper.

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The only thing that's a bit annoying is a sort of auto-off feature that causes the mixer to switch off automatically to save power. There's no way to disable this function, and you're not always finished using a mixer just because it isn't actively kneading. And then there's the fact that the four-litre bowl itself has been more than enough for everything I've been able to use it for during the test period, though I understand from some of the editorial team's more experienced bakers that situations can easily arise where it's too small.

But given that it's quite a bit cheaper, and more attractive, and more compact, it's hard to dislike the Go mixer, really. It's probably too expensive to give as a Christmas present, but it's certainly worth a look.