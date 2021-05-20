Kentaro Miura, creator of the manga Berserk, has passed away

You're watching Advertisements

On May 6, Kentaro Miura, author of one of the best fantasy narratives in history, the manga Berserk, passed away. Miura died at the age of 54 from an aortic dissection. The very information about the artist's death appeared in the media only today. It is not known whether the complex, long-standing saga of Guts will be closed by another author.

Miura's graphic acrobatics and his attention to detail will always impress us. If it weren't for Berserk, we might not have experienced the Dark Souls series as we know it. Miyazaki himself mentioned that he was inspired by this manga a lot when creating Souls. Some locations and enemies are straight out of the comic.

Miura had such a huge impact not only on me, but on the whole game-manga pop culture that it's a really painful loss. Life passes by, but Miura-sensei will never by forgotten.