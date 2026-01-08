Kenny gets killed (again) and Butters breaks reality in Fortnite's South Park trailer

HQ

We knew that the South Park Fortnite crossover would be arriving as soon as tomorrow, January 9, but now Epic Games has shared the official trailer for the clashing of entertainment titans and it looks to be something you won't want to miss.

The video begins like a regular South Park episode by seeing Cartman, Kenny, Kyle, and Stan playing Fortnite while Butters waits in the lobby completely left out. Naturally, Kenny gets killed a lot, but the gang seem to be having a blast, aside from Butters that is... The next day, on the school bus, Butters appears dressed as Professor Chaos and wielding the powerful Stick of Truth, using the famed weapon to make reality his own and wishing the gang to play Fortnite with him, an action that brings the two worlds together in a chaotic turn of events.

As for what this crossover will add, Cartman, Kyle, Stan, Kenny, and Butters (Professor Chaos) all arrive as skins, and they're supported by the new in-game location of Cartman Land, new items to use, and even the Stick of Truth to find as well and put into practice. Needless to say, it seems like a crossover worthy of checking out.

Check out the trailer below and hop into the action as soon as tomorrow, with it running until February 5.