Kenneth Branagh's Hercule Poirot is returning for a third film

Following Murder on the Orient Express and the more recent Death on the Nile, Kenneth Branagh's famous Belgian detective is returning for another outing, in the third film in the series.

As reported on by Variety, the movie will be known as A Haunting in Venice, and will see the iconic detective attending a seance, which soon turns into a murder investigation, as has become common for Poirot these days.

The movie is slated to arrive in 2023 at an unannounced date, with production starting as soon as this November. A bunch of individuals have already been cast, including Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Kyle Allen, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Ali Khan, and Riccardo Scamarico.

Will you be heading to cinemas to see Poirot's latest adventure when it arrives next year?