Kenichi Nishi signs an agreement with Quantum Box studio to codevelop a project in the Canary Islands

Route24, the studio founded and run by historic game designer Kenishi Nishi, has signed a two-million-euro deal with Canary Islands studio Quantum Box to work together on the Japanese developer's next project.

Nishi, a historic game designer, developed some of the company's best-loved titles such as Super Mario RPG: Legend of the seven Stars and Chrono Trigger during his time at Suqaresoft in the 1990s. After that period, he continued to work for various companies, including Nintendo, until he founded his own studio in 2006.

For the moment, no further information is known about this joint project between the Spanish and Japanese studios, but the team has been meeting these days and they seem very excited about the project. The first contact took place at the last Tokyo Game Show, so it will be a while before we know more about it.