Kendrick Lamar to headline 2025 Super Bowl half-time show

Kendrick Lamar - one of if not the greatest rapper of the modern era - will be headlining the 2025 Super Bowl half-time show. He has performed at the show before, but back in 2022 Lamar performed alongside Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre, Eminem and Mary J Blige.

Lamar will be the headline act this time around, and on the 9th of February when the Super Bowl takes place, all ears are going to be tuned listening out for his hit single Not Like Us, which is a diss track targeting Drake. It would be the ultimate diss to hit Drake with that track while being viewed by tens of millions of people around the world.

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I'll be there to remind the world why," Lamar said (via BBC). "They got the right one."

