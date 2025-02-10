Kendrick Lamar had a whole stadium singing Not Like Us at the Super Bowl half-time show

HQ

We all knew Kendrick Lamar was going to be giving us some bangers at the Super Bowl half-time show last night, but a few people questioned whether he'd play his 2024 mega hit Not Like Us. The track that brought a swift and merciless end to Lamar's beef with Drake has been a radio hit for months and a Grammy award-winning single.

However, considering the accusations made towards Drake in the song, there was a question of whether Kendrick would play it. Spoiler: he did and it was incredible. The entire stadium decided which side of the feud they were on, and the song even ended with Serena Williams crip walking on the other end of the stage.

Introduced by Samuel L. Jackson, Kendrick Lamar's performance was one for the ages, and also featured more cameos, including SZA who sang All the Stars from the Black Panther soundtrack.