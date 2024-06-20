Kendrick Lamar brings out huge collection of West Coast artists for Ken & Friends - The Pop Out show

HQ

In celebration of Juneteenth, Kendrick Lamar gathered what felt like the entire West Coast hip-hop scene during his show in Los Angeles. Ken & Friends - The Pop Out rocked an audience of around 20,000 people at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

Kendrick played hits old and new, but nothing was played more times than his hit diss track aimed at Drake, Not Like Us. He played the song five times, and the crowd didn't even show a hint of getting bored.

At the end of the show, Kendrick brought out 25 other West Coast artists, including Dr. Dre, Tyler the Creator, Jay Rock, and more. Check out a clip from the show below, as it's spreading all over social media:

