Kena: Bridge of Spirits will arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 this month

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Recently, developer Ember Lab shared the news that it would be bringing Kena: Bridge of Spirits to Nintendo Switch 2 and that it would be doing so sometime this spring. We had no firm information on the exact launch date when this news was shared, but the open nature made it seem like April or May would be most likely candidates. Clearly this was wide of the mark.

Ember Lab has now revealed that Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be debuting on Switch 2 as soon as next week. On March 26, the game will launch on Nintendo's hybrid successor system, bringing the initial adventure that will soon be followed by Kena: Scars of Kosmora (even if the sequel isn't yet confirmed or slated to be coming to Switch 2).

To accommodate this news, it has also been revealed that pre-orders for the Switch 2 edition of the game has opened up, and likewise a new trailer has been delivered, which you can see below.

Will you be playing Kena: Bridge of Spirits on Switch 2 next week?