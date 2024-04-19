Kena: Bridge of Spirits seems to be coming for Xbox Series S/X

HQ

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was released as a PlayStation exclusive title back in 2021 and got a lot of attention for its stunning animations. The adventure follows Kena, a young spirit guide who also happens to have magical abilities, which she used to guide deceased people to the spirit world.

The adventure was met with mainly positive reviews, and now it seems like more people will be able to explore what the game has to offer. As noted by Idle Sloth on X, Kena: Bridge of Spirits has received an age-rating from ESRB for Xbox Series S/X, something that almost certainly means that it will arrive on Microsoft's consoles very soon

We will get back to this when it has been confirmed.