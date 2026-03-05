Kena: Bridge of Spirits is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 this spring

HQ

If you have been keeping a close eye on Kena: Bridge of Spirits ever since it initially launched a few years ago and thought that it would be a perfect title to take on-the-go and to play on Nintendo's Switch 2 system, we have some very good news to share.

Developer Ember Lab has revealed that the action-adventure game is soon set to launch on the Switch 2, in a complete version that includes all of the improvements that have come to the game since its debut. This does span the Anniversary DLC and also the New Game+ mode, meaning you'll have plenty to experience when the launch occurs.

As for the debut date, we don't have a firm launch day to share as of yet, as all that we know is the arrival is planned for this spring. What we do have to add is the first taste of Switch 2 gameplay, which you can see for yourself below.

Will you be checking out Kena: Bridge of Spirits on Switch 2 in the coming future and do you think this news implies that the sequel, Kena: Scars of Kosmora, will eventually land on Switch 2 as well?