Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been delayed until next year

Fans will have to wait a little bit longer to play this enchanting Zelda-inspired adventure.

Let's start the week with another Covid-19 casualty, shall we? Ember Lab tweeted over the weekend that the upcoming PC and PlayStation 4/5 title, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, has suffered from a delay as a result of slower production. Therefore, it won't be one of the release games for PlayStation 5 but will instead arrive early next year.

While this is sad, we still appreciate that the developer is taking its time finishing what seems to be a really promising product instead of shoving an unfinished game out just to make the deadline. You can check the developer's letter out below:

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

