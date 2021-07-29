Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been delayed to September

Following several delay news (for example, the launch dates of Splitgate, Rainbow Six: Extraction and Resident Evil: ReVerse are all rescheduled, for different reasons) in the past few weeks, the list has become longer and longer. Now, one more game just got pushed back as well, and that is Kena: Bridge of Spirits. The adventure game was due out on August 24, but not anymore.

In a Twitter post, developer Ember Lab wrote:

"We have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Kena: Bridge of Spirits until September 21 to polish the game across all platforms. The team has been working extremely hard and we feel the extra time is critical to ensure the best experience possible.

We know many of you are eager to play and we appreciate your patience as the team continues to work on delivering the best version of Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

Thank you for your amazing support!"

Well, the extra one month wait actually isn't too long. Are you still disappointed about the delay though?