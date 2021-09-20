Kena: Bridge of Spirits gets cute launch trailer and Photo Mode

HQ

Some of you might have heard that very few outlets have received codes for Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Yours truly is one of those that haven't yet, as I've been told to expect a code later today. This means that our review won't be ready by the time Ember Lab's anticipated title launches tomorrow, but at least we have two pieces of good news in the meantime.

The first is that we've gotten Kena: Bridge of Spirits' adorable launch trailer, while the second is the confirmation that the game's Photo Mode will be ready from the get-go. Kena's Photo Mode has even taken some inspiration from Ghost of Tsushima's innovative and cool version by allowing parts of the world to carry on while everything else is paused. This includes having the cute Rot creatures pay attention to the camera and even a neat Cheese button that makes the characters in an image say every photographer's favourite word and strike different poses at our command. You can see some examples of this in the images and trailer below.

What are your expectations for Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and are there other innovations to Photo Mode you'd like to see?

