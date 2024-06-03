Kena: Bridge of Spirits brings its magic to Xbox in August

HQ

It hasn't come as a complete surprise, as we saw a solid hint that it was on its way a few months ago, but it's always nice to have official confirmation. Ember Lab has announced that Kena: Bridge of Spirits is coming to Xbox Series on August 15.

Kena's adventure of self-discovery as a spirit guide combined a cosy narrative with a puzzle system and action platformer that PS5 players loved back in 2021, and now it will extend its magic to Xbox, with both a digital edition and a physical Premium Edition, which includes a range of extra content:



Official Digital Soundtrack



Retail Exclusive Sticker Sheet



Unique Kena Staff



Golden Rot Skin



Xbox Exclusive pirate-themed Rot hats



The Xbox version of the game will also include the Anniversary DLC update that launched in September 2022 and includes Charmstones, Spirit Guide Trials, more outfits for Kena and accessibility features. It also includes the New Game+ mode. Both the digital version and the Premium Edition will arrive on 15 August at a price of £34.99/€39,99.