Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena: Bridge of Spirits announced for PlayStation 5

Developer Ember Lab announced Kena: Bridge of Spirits during the recent PlayStation 5 stream. Check out the trailer here.

The indie studio Ember Lab has developers who have previously worked on movies and animation. The team showed up during Sony's PlayStation 5 live stream to reveal the probably most charming game announced to the format yet. It's called Kena: Bridge of Spirits and puts you in the shoes of a young magician and archer who has an adventure to set out on in what looks like a Ghibli mixed with Pixar.

So far it is only announced for Playstation 5, but we'll be back with more formats if any additionals are revealed later.

