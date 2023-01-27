Ken Lobb on Goldeneye 007: "The future I never expected"

HQ

When Goldeneye 007 was being developed, Rare had a very close working relationship with Nintendo, with the latter's main contact being the producer Ken Lobb, who had a hand (in some cases much more) in most of the great Rare classics of the 1990s.

Rare liked him a lot and he was actually given his own gun in Goldeneye 007 called Klobb, as well as lending his appearance to a character in the game. And the latter in particular has apparently made an impression on him, as he just tweeted how far we've come since the James Bond adventure was released for Nintendo 64 in 1997.

As of today, you can also enjoy this great game for yourself, which has so often appeared on lists of the best games of all time. It's now included with the Nintendo Switch online + Expansion Pack subscription, and it's also out on Xbox (and included with Game Pass). Take the opportunity to enjoy this piece of gaming history.