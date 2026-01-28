Ken Levine reveals Judas spent 5 years in R&D

HQ

Judas, the upcoming game from Bioshock's big daddy Ken Levine and his team at Ghost Story Games, is looking to be an incredibly ambitious title. Levine says it's the "first game where you truly inhabit a character in a way you didn't in... say BioShock," and to get that level of immersion, the team spent years just in research and development for it.

"When we began, we didn't want to just make a first-person shooter. We wanted to make a Judas simulator where you not only get to decide how she proceeds through the story, but also who you should trust and how you should deal with the consequences of your choices. The most important thing is really placing the player inside the character and letting them feel a little bit of what it's like to be on that ship as the sun is setting on the human race," Levine told Game Informer in a recent interview.

"In addition, what sets it apart from other games is the way we're building it (and the reason we spent five years in just R&D). We wanted the characters to not only respond to major choices, but to also recognize and respond to your sequence of actions, down to the smallest details."

Those years spent in R&D helped Judas define the Villainy system, which works similarly to the Nemesis system in that the game and its characters will be aware of and react to each choice you make, eventually leading one character to become your antagonist in Judas. We still don't have a release date for Judas yet, but you can expect to hear more about the game soon, and in the lead-up to launch more trailers will show off what we can expect to see in the game.