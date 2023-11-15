Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ken Levine on his cancelled zombie project: "The best game we never got to finish"

Players were set to protect a nation from a threat that doesn't exist.

It has recently been revealed that Ken Levine, the creative force behind System Shock and BioShock, was at one point working on developing a zombie game called Division 9. The project is said to have come in the wake of SWAT 4 and the horror-focused expansion the team was working on for the game, something that Levine now calls the best game they never got the chance to complete.

On a now archived section of the Irrational Games blog, you can read about the game's backstory, which loosely describes the player as part of a team whose job it is to protect the nation against a threat that officially does not exist. Kind of like The X-Files, but with guns. You can't help but be disappointed over the fact that the game was cancelled.

A real shame that this never became a reality, don't you think?

