Ken Jeong shares emotional connection to Community movie script

Fans of Community have reason to celebrate as the long-awaited movie based on the cult classic sitcom edges closer to reality. In a conversation with TV Insider, Ken Jeong, who is set to reprise his role as the hilariously unpredictable Ben Chang, shared his emotional reaction to reading the script. Jeong admitted that the screenplay brought back waves of nostalgia, making the project even more special for him.

Although the exact timeline for production remains unclear, the cast and crew are reportedly ironing out the final details. Yvette Nicole Brown has also confirmed that a complete script exists and hinted at plans to film in Los Angeles. The Community movie will aim to capture the magic of the original series, which followed the quirky adventures of a group of students at Greendale Community College and ran for six seasons between 2009 and 2015.

