Ken Block has died in a snowmobile accident

Those who dabble and are interested in the world of motorsport will be familiar with the name Kenneth Paul "Ken" Block. The legendary stunt driver was known for his seemingly impossible and breath-taking stunts, but unfortunately, as has now been reported on Hoonigan social media channels, Block has died in an accident involving a snowmobile while enjoying the winter season in Utah, United States.

Block was largely known for his videos with Hoonigan, where he created many Gymkhana drifting scenes all around the world, but was also involved with many other motorsporting avenues, including the WRC competition, and even in racing game series such as Forza Horizon and Need for Speed, where he appeared as a driving rival or manufacturer's public face.

As for what happened to Block in the incident, local sources have stated that he lost control of his snowmobile while traversing a steep hill, which caused the vehicle to fall upon him. We at Gamereactor send our condolences to Block's family in this tough time.