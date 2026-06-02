Kemuri lets us hunt ghosts hiding in plain sight

During Sony's ongoing stream, Kemuri was announced as one of many games. It is being developed by the immensely popular and charming Ikumi Nakamura, who made her name at Tango Gameworks. Today, she works at her own studio called Unseen, and their first game is an incredibly stylish third-person action game with distinct anime vibes, a frenetic pace, and exceptionally well-crafted animations.

In the game, you take on the role of a Yokai Hunter, hunting ghosts hiding in our real world among ordinary people. Co-op support is also promised, along with a release in 2027. Currently, PlayStation 5 is the only confirmed platform.

Check out the first trailer below.