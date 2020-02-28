Cookies

Kemono Heroes now available on Switch

The charming action-adventure Kemono Heroes by developer Mad Gear is now playable on Nintendo Switch.

The Moon God Tsukigami has put the inhabitants of the forest in a deep, petrified slumber and it's up to the four darling saviours and ninja masters fox Fudemaru, squirrel Hanako, cat Miyuki and monkey Yu, to save the day by breaking the spell cast by the malevolent God.

Mad Gear's retro side-scrolling adventure Kemono Heroes is out now on Nintendo Switch and offers co-op for up to four players. The game is available and will set you back £13.49, should you decide to buy it for yourself.

Take a look at the Switch trailer below.

