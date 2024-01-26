Kemono Heroes coming for PC, Playstation and Xbox

HQ

The Spanish video game developer Mad Gear and the publisher JanduSoft has just announced that their highly appreciated Switch title Kemono Heroes will reach new audiences during Q3 this year.

It was originally launched to Switch back in 2020, and is now coming for PC, Playstation and Xbox. Kemono Heroes offers four player co-op action with animal ninjas, each offering unique abilities, all presented with graphics inspired by the 16-bit era.

Check out the announcement trailer for the new formats below.