Kelsey Grammer still hasn't seen an Avengers: Doomsday script

Next May, Marvel fans once again have a cinematic event to look forward to, as Avengers: Doomsday will be opening in theatres around the world. The film is currently in production in the UK, and while we are seeing a handful of teasers and leaks about it, it's still very clear that most of the cast are in the dark about what it is they will be doing in the mega ensemble effort.

This includes Kelsey Grammer, who will be returning as Beast, continuing his effort as the character that recently included a cameo in post-credits scene in The Marvels.

Speaking on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, Grammer notes that he has yet to read a script for Doomsday, but that he has been told the general idea of what the role will entail.

"I've had a preliminary introduction to the idea. They're still very secretive about the script."

Before confirming this, Grammer also shared some insight into how he returned to the role of Beast, stating: "They did this movie called The Marvels, and somewhere during that shooting someone called me and said would you come down and think about just doing a little, we're gonna do a little motion capture with you, and maybe we'll put you at the end of the movie in one of those sort of Easter egg things."

Grammer continued, "It showed. They put it in theatres and the response when they saw Beast was apparently pretty breath-taking. That was my ticket. They called me a while later and they said 'we think we want to put you in another movie.' So, I'm really excited about it."

