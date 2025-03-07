Kelsey Grammer says Ted Danson will show up if Frasier: Season 3 gets a green light

HQ

Earlier this year, Paramount announced that after two seasons of Frasier, they had decided to cancel the show. But Kelsey Grammer (who plays Frasier and produces) and CBS Studios showed interest in trying to find a new home and continue the story of Frasier and his son in Boston.

In an interview with the New York Post, Grammer talks about what went wrong, the process of finding a new network to take over, and plans for a third season:

"The fellow that worked at Paramount Plus when we first sold the show there left, and so it sort of fell into their laps, the next administration, without having any real conscious and what to do with it. So I think they gave it sort of a good try, but they weren't particularly passionate about the project."

So now he wants someone who is passionate about Frasier to step in and he says the ratings have been good:

"We'll end up somewhere where people are passionate about it. Listen, it's got a huge audience, a big following, and if people know where to find it, I think they will."

Grammer also reveals that the plan is for Ted Danson to appear in a potential season three. Danson and Grammer haven't been the best of friends but have recently reconciled, and he famously played bar owner Sam Malone on Cheers, the show where the character Frasier made his debut (before later getting his own TV show in the 90s).

Fingers crossed for a Frasier comeback, and at some point David Hyde Pierce will have to reappear as Frasier's brother Niles - something fans have definitely been waiting for.