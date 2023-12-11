Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Kelsey Grammer confident Frasier will get a second season

The show has "a home at Paramount+ for several years to come" according to the star.

The first season of the new Frasier series on Paramount+ ended with the tenth episode just before the weekend. So far, we haven't heard anything about a potential continuation, but according to Kelsey Grammer himself - who plays Frasier - the show has "a home at Paramount+ for several years to come".

Here's what he had to say regarding the future for the new Frasier series in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter

"We haven't really cracked a storyline yet for season two. We haven't really gotten into that stuff, but we probably will fairly soon. I believe we have a home at Paramount+ for several years to come, and we certainly have several ideas for it. It's just what's fleshing out, and we're not sure yet because the writers went on strike, then the actors stayed on strike, and everything just sort of stalled. At least we got the episodes in under the wire before we had to just lock down."

We certainly hope Grammer is right, but what do you think?

