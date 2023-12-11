Kelsey Grammer confident Frasier will get a second season

HQ

The first season of the new Frasier series on Paramount+ ended with the tenth episode just before the weekend. So far, we haven't heard anything about a potential continuation, but according to Kelsey Grammer himself - who plays Frasier - the show has "a home at Paramount+ for several years to come".

Here's what he had to say regarding the future for the new Frasier series in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter

"We haven't really cracked a storyline yet for season two. We haven't really gotten into that stuff, but we probably will fairly soon. I believe we have a home at Paramount+ for several years to come, and we certainly have several ideas for it. It's just what's fleshing out, and we're not sure yet because the writers went on strike, then the actors stayed on strike, and everything just sort of stalled. At least we got the episodes in under the wire before we had to just lock down."

We certainly hope Grammer is right, but what do you think?