Kelsey Asbille has 20 minutes to escape a serial killer in Netflix's Don't Move

The horror genre continues to surprise and impress. As part of the Geeked Week proceedings from Netflix, the streaming giant has just presented a first look at an upcoming horror film it will be debuting in time for Halloween. It's called Don't Move and it has a really terrifying and unsettling premise, something that is shown off in a great manner in the first trailer.

Essentially, the point of Don't Move is that Kelsey Asbille's protagonist has been injected with a toxin that will shut down and paralyse her body within 20 minutes. She is then given as much time as her body can handle before shutting down to escape a serial killer in the deep forests of Big Sur, California, and as the trailer shows, this shutting down process is happening progressively, meaning she is steadily losing motor functions and the ability to talk and so forth.

Check out the really creepy and brilliantly edited trailer for Don't Move (a film directed by Brian Netto and Adam Schindler, and with Sam Raimi attached as a producer) below. The film will land on Netflix on October 25.