Kelly Sue DeConnick is working on a new graphic novel that will have a scope larger than Wonder Woman Historia

Kelly Sue DeConnick is best known for her amazing effort of rebranding Captain Marvel and making us see the superhero in a new light. The comic book writer recently described this feat as something that will be in her obituary, but she has also produced plenty of other stories as well.

One such example that stands out is Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons, which is a rather unique story by DeConnick's standards as it gave her much more freedom to tell a narrative, since each issue was much longer than a traditional comic. We bring this up because during our recent interview with DeConnick at San Diego Comic Con Malaga, we asked about what the future holds for her, to which she gave Gamereactor a lovely exclusive.

"I am working on a graphic novel now, so here's a scoop, because this is not announced, but I can't tell you who it's for or what it's about. There you go," DeConnick begins. "This is a Gamereactor scoop. But I am doing a... I'm working on a graphic novel now, and this will be my first time writing at that scope. And it's really... that is really interesting to me. Wonder Woman Historia were 64-page issues, and that felt... that pacing felt more suited to me, and so to be able to think about, oh, you know, what could I do in, like, 240 pages? I can't tell you anything more, I'll get in trouble."

So clearly we should expect a much larger scale story for DeConnick's next project, but the question is who it's related to? Will it revolve around a Marvel character, a DC one, or something entirely fresh like Bitch Planet or Pretty Deadly? What do you hope DeConnick is cooking up?