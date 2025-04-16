Kelly Marie Tran open to returning as Rose in future Star Wars projects

Star Wars Episode XIII: The Last Jedi is one of the most-controversial films in the entire franchise. Switching directors and visions for the sequel trilogy midway through was bound to be a bad idea, and this was proven by the immediate reaction from fans to Rian Johnson's space opera. Some defend the film to the hilt to this day, while others believe it was the beginning of the end for the franchise.

Among all the things The Last Jedi got hate for, few sent fans into madness like the character Rose. Criticised for her sudden appearance and dragging Finn away from the main plot for the Canto Bight subplot, the character and actress behind her Kelly Marie Tran faced the type of hate that would put you off a franchise and perhaps even filmmaking for some time.

However, speaking to CBR, Kelly Marie Tran reveals she's up for another go at a galaxy far, far away. "I have so much love and gratitude for that universe and that world," she said. "I remain such [a Star Wars fan]. It has such a warm place in my heart, just that whole universe, and that entire experience. And I don't know the context to which things would have to fall into place for Rose to return, but I will say that I just love that world."

Considering Daisy Ridley's Rey is going to return for a new lot of films soon, perhaps more sequel characters could have a comeback. But, with Rose's role already being massively cut in The Rise of Skywalker, it seems as if the people behind the franchise might not want to risk the hate again.