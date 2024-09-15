Kelly Macdonald and Damien Lewis become bloodsuckers in The Radleys

It's a good time to be a vampire fan. Not only is Netflix producing an animated Twilight series and Robert Eggers is set to debut his next big theatrical epic in Nosferatu this December, before all of that Lionsgate has a vampiric comedy-horror lined up as well.

It's known as The Radleys and sees Kelly Macdonald and Damien Lewis starring as what seems to be an average suburban family who in truth and reality have a much darker secret, a secret that revolves around them being vampires. The movie sees what happens when their secret ultimately is brought into the light of day, and their lives are turned upside down.

The Radleys will debut in cinemas and on digital and demand on October 4, and you can see the film's trailer below, as well as its full synopsis.

"Award-winning actors Kelly Macdonald (No Country For Old Men) and Damian Lewis ("Billions," Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood) star in a dark comedy thriller about a seemingly average suburban family with a juicy secret: they are vampires. In the light of day, the Radleys might seem normal, but they can only abstain from their natural cravings for so long until the bloody truth bubbles to the surface and turns their quiet country life upside down."