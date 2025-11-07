Keith Browner Sr., former NFL linebacker and USC standout, passes away at 63

HQ

Former NFL linebacker Keith Browner Sr., who starred at USC before playing five seasons in the league, has died at the age of 63, his family confirmed.

According to his son, Keith Browner Jr., the former player was experiencing stomach issues Monday night and planned to visit the hospital the following day. He reportedly collapsed while preparing to leave and died at his home in San Leandro, California. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

A legacy of football excellence

Browner played at USC from 1981 to 1983, recording six interceptions before being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 30th overall pick in 1984. Over his NFL career, he also spent time with the 49ers, Raiders, and Chargers, finishing with 10.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and four interceptions in 65 games.

He was part of one of football's most accomplished families: four of the six Browner brothers reached the NFL. His brother Ross Browner, a College Football Hall of Famer and former Cincinnati Bengals star, died in 2022, while Joey Browner became a six-time Pro Bowl safety with the Minnesota Vikings. Continuing the family tradition, Keith Browner Jr. also made it to the NFL, playing for the Houston Texans in 2014 after a college career at Cal.