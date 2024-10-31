Keira Knightly and Ben Whishaw star in a Netflix spy thriller in December

Netflix has presented a glimpse at one of its more promising projects planned for this December. It's known as Black Doves and is a spy thriller wherein Keira Knightly and Ben Whishaw headline a cast and appear as a spy/assassin duo that are fighting to stay alive in London around the holiday period.

The exact plot synopsis for the series is quite a twisting and intriguing one and you can see it here: "Set against the backdrop of London at Christmas, Black Doves is a sharp, action-filled, and heartfelt story of friendship and sacrifice. It follows Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a quick-witted, down-to-earth, dedicated wife and mother — and professional spy. For 10 years, she's been passing on her politician husband's secrets to the shadowy organization she works for: the Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is assassinated, her spymaster, the enigmatic Reed (Sarah Lancashire), calls in Helen's old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) to keep her safe."

Black Doves is also regarded as a holiday series that is looking to tap into the same vein of fans that regard Die Hard as a holiday movie. It's set to be action-packed and a little witty, and you can see much of this in action in the trailer for the series below. As per when Black Doves will premiere, the show will kick off on December 5.