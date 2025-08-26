Keira Knightley stars in Netflix thriller The Woman in Cabin 10

Netflix has released the first official trailer for The Woman in Cabin 10, a psychological thriller premiering on October 10. The film adapts Ruth Ware's bestselling novel of the same name and stars Keira Knightley as Lo Blacklock, a journalist traveling aboard a lavish yacht. During the trip, she witnesses what appears to be a murder as someone is thrown overboard — but when she raises the alarm, she's told that no passengers or crew are missing.

Directed by Simon Stone, the film also features Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and David Ajala in key roles. The trailer teases a claustrophobic and nerve-wracking atmosphere, with Stone himself describing the yacht setting as the perfect stage for paranoia and suspense.

You can watch the trailer below — but the question remains: is The Woman in Cabin 10 the kind of thriller you're ready to dive into?