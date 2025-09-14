Keira Knightley and Kit Harrington join Harry Potter project

HQ

A bunch of additional stars have been confirmed to play a part in the upcoming re-recording of the Harry Potter books in their audio format. On top of a slate of major names, like Hugh Laurie, Riz Ahmed, and even the upcoming live-action Hermione Granger, Arabella Stanton, who reprises the role that will no doubt make her a star, we now know a bunch of other interesting names that are onboarding the project.

The latest casting choices include bringing on Keira Knightley to do her best to build on the epic performance Imelda Staunton delivered as the unlikeable Professor Umbridge. On top of this, Kit Harrington will attempt to improve on Kenneth Branagh's Professor Lockhart, all while Iwan Rheon takes over Professor Lupin jobs from David Thewlis, and Leo Woodall becomes the next Bill Weasley, succeeding Domhnall Gleeson.

But this isn't all as Simon Pegg has been cast as Arthur Weasley, James McAvoy as Mad-Eye Moody, Gemma Whelan as Professor Sprout, Matt Berry as Sir Cadogan, Ruth Wilson as Bellatrix Lestrange, and Ambika Mod as Nymphadora Tonks.

With this re-recording in mind, the first audio book will debut on November 4 before each following month the next book arrives until all seven have been released.