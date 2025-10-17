Keir Starmer thinks it's "the wrong decision" to close the Aston Villa stadium to Israeli supporters

HQ

A peace treaty might have been signed between Israel and Hamas this week, but tension is far from over in the Middle-East, and the public opinion remains heavily against Israel, now fearing they could come unpunished after the killing of over 65,000 people in Gaza. The debate about letting Israel participate in international sports competition continues, with protests usually erupting every time an Israeli team visits another country.

This week it happened in Italy and Norway with World Cup qualifiers (Israel eventually got eliminated from World Cup 2026), and also in Spain with basketball competitions EuroLeague, FIBA Champions League and EuroCup. Next week UEFA Europa League returns, with Maccabi Tel Aviv going to Birmingham to face Aston Villa. Following recomendations from Safety Advisory Group (SAG), Aston Villa decided to close the stadium to visitors, that is, Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters.

"West Midlands Police have advised the SAG that they have public safety concerns outside the stadium bowl and the ability to deal with any potential protests on the night", the club said. "We are in continuous dialogue with Maccabi Tel Aviv and the local authorities throughout this ongoing process, with the safety of supporters attending the match and the safety of local residents at the forefront of any decision."

Starmer: "We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets"

A decision that has been criticised by United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who said on X that "This is the wrong decision."

"We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets. The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation."

Another decision, the one that has been taken in basketball matches in Spain, could have been to celebrate the match behind closed doors, to ensure an even greater security control... and not give too much home advantage for Aston Villa.

With protests expected to happen around the stadium every time an Israeli team plays abroad, and the risk of violent clashes between the police and protesters, what do you think would be the right solution?