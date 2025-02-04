Keir Starmer: The United Kingdom won't choose between the United States and the European Union

HQ

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has made it clear that the United Kingdom will not choose between the United States and the European Union, as trade tensions rise following president Donald Trump's latest tariff announcements.

While Trump has threatened the European Union with tariffs and temporarily paused duties on Canada and Mexico, he hinted that a deal with the United Kingdom could be reached. Starmer, attending high-level meetings in Brussels, emphasised that maintaining strong relationships with both economic powerhouses remains a priority. His government is pursuing closer European cooperation on defence, industrial collaboration, and security, but without jeopardising trade with the United States.

However, balancing these interests is proving tricky—some critics fear deeper integration with the European Union could limit the United Kingdom's ability to strike trade deals with the United States, while others argue that distancing from the European Union is a strategic mistake. With Trump's trade war looming and global markets reacting nervously, how will Keir Starmer and the United Kingdom navigate these competing pressures?