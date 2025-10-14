Keir Starmer left red-faced after Trump brushes him off on world stage

HQ

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was left red-faced after an awkward on-stage exchange with United States President Donald Trump during the Gaza Peace Summit on October 13.

The moment occurred as Trump praised the countries involved in brokering the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Turning to the audience, he asked: "Where is the United Kingdom, where is my friend, Starmer?"

Starmer replied, "I am right behind you as usual," prompting Trump to invite him forward with: "Come up here, is everything going good?" As the British leader stepped toward the podium, Trump turned away and continued his remarks, saying only: "It is very nice that you are here," leaving Starmer momentarily standing beside him before he returned to his seat.

The exchange drew visible discomfort in the room and quickly circulated on social media, where viewers described it as awkward and hard to watch. The clip has already been viewed millions of times online.

United States President Donald Trump's interaction with Starmer came shortly after he expressed frustration at not receiving this year's Nobel Peace Prize, which was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

Later in the summit, Starmer praised United States President Donald Trump's role in facilitating the Gaza ceasefire, calling it a "historic moment" and reaffirming the United Kingdom's support for implementing the peace plan.