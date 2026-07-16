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Keir Starmer, in his final days as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, as he will be replaced by Andy Burnham on Monday, said that "the World Cup might not be ours, but the Falkland Islands definitely are" and that he hopes Spain will win World Cup.

Starmer made his final trip to Ukraine as UK's Prime Minister, and watched the World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina that ended with England's defeat 2-1, on a train. Starmer was asked about the match, and specifically about the banner carried by Argentinian players saying that the Falkland Islands are theirs, and Starmer said he hopes FIFA takes action.

After the match, Argentinian players held a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentina", "The Falklands are Argentine", something that will almost surely result in a fine to the Argentina Football Association, as FIFA prohibits any players, coaches or any participant in the match to display any political message (and it wouldn't be the first time they are fined for displaying the same message).

Keir Starmer also endorsed a comment by business secretary Peter Kyle asking FIFA to investigate the Argentinian player. "The World Cup might not be ours, but the Falkland Islands definitely are. Our position is unchanged. Self-determination rests with the islanders and our commitment to the Falklands will never waver", Starmer's spokesperson said. He added that "the PM wishes both teams well for the final, especially Spain."

Starmer was very excited for the World Cup, announcing a temporary licence law that allowed pubs to close later so they could show the match against Mexico that took place in the middle of the night from Sunday to Monday and suggesting there would be a bank holiday if England won the World Cup, something positive to do in his final days of leadership... that was ended by Thomas Tuchel.