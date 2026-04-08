Keir Starmer heads to the Gulf to push for Strait of Hormuz reopening
The UK seeks to secure ceasefire gains and stabilise global energy routes after the Iran truce.
Keir Starmer will travel to the Gulf to hold talks with regional leaders aimed at securing the long-term reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following the recent ceasefire between the United States and Iran.
Starmer welcomed the agreement, describing it as a moment of relief for both the region and the global economy, but stressed the need to turn the temporary pause into a lasting resolution.
The visit comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to stabilise one of the world's most critical energy corridors. The UK has been coordinating with international partners, including hosting a recent meeting with more than 40 countries to address the crisis.
Despite tensions with Donald Trump over Britain's stance on the conflict, London is positioning itself as a key diplomatic player in efforts to sustain the ceasefire and prevent further disruption.
"Together with our partners we must do all we can to support and sustain this ceasefire, turn it into a lasting agreement and re-open the Strait of Hormuz," he says.