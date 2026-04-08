Keir Starmer heads to the Gulf to push for Strait of Hormuz reopening

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Keir Starmer will travel to the Gulf to hold talks with regional leaders aimed at securing the long-term reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following the recent ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Starmer welcomed the agreement, describing it as a moment of relief for both the region and the global economy, but stressed the need to turn the temporary pause into a lasting resolution.

The visit comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to stabilise one of the world's most critical energy corridors. The UK has been coordinating with international partners, including hosting a recent meeting with more than 40 countries to address the crisis.

Despite tensions with Donald Trump over Britain's stance on the conflict, London is positioning itself as a key diplomatic player in efforts to sustain the ceasefire and prevent further disruption.

"Together with our partners we must do all we ​can to support and sustain this ceasefire, turn it into ​a lasting agreement and re-open the Strait of Hormuz," he says.