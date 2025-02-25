Keir Starmer commits to significant boost in defence spending ahead of Washington visit

HQ

In a new move to solidify the United Kingdom's role in bolstering Europe's security, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced plans to increase defence spending to 2.5% of the nation's GDP by 2027, with a target of 3% following 2029 (via Reuters).

This step, aimed at reinforcing Europe's defences amid rising geopolitical tensions, marks a shift towards prioritising military investment over international aid. Starmer revealed that the UK would allocate an additional 13.4 billion pounds annually towards defence by 2027, a move that will see cuts to the international aid budget, reducing it to 0.3% of GDP.

As Starmer prepares to meet United States President Donald Trump in Washington, this spending increase signals Britain's intent to step up its support for NATO and contribute more to the security of Ukraine, especially if peace talks with Russia prove successful. For now, it remains to be seen whether other European nations will follow the UK's lead in ramping up their own defence spending.