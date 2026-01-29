Keiji Inafune's studie Comcept has officially closed its doors

HQ

The studio Comcept was originally founded in 2010 by the iconic designer who helped shape the Mega Man character, Keiji Inafune, and to this day they are probably best known for the controversial reveal, funding, marketing, and launch of Mighty No. 9 in 2016.

The following year, they were acquired by Level-5, which rebranded the studio as "Level 5 Comcept", before it once again changed name in 2024 to "Level-5 Osaka", at the same time as Inafune himself left the studio.

Since then, the studio has developed a number of relatively successful titles, including Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, which surpassed one million copies sold in June, but it has clearly not been enough. As Japanese outlet Kanpo can confirm (via Gematsu), Comcept was dissolved on January 13.

It is not known whether employees will be folded into Level-5, and therefore continue to support the Fantasy Life i series, but this is currently assumed.

At the very least, we are now saying goodbye to the studio that once said of Mighty No. 9; "it's not perfect, but it's better than nothing".