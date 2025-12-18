Keighley's winning formula delivered yet another record‑breaking The Game Awards

HQ

We have become accustomed to reporting new records every year for Geoff Keighley and his The Game Awards, but at some point, a peak will be reached. That said, we can confirm that it will not happen in 2025.

Via Bluesky, a seemingly proud Keighley (who is both the show's producer and host) has announced that there were a full 11% more viewers than in the record-breaking year of 2024 and a total of over 171 million live streams. It should be noted that this year's The Game Awards was also broadcast on Amazon Prime, whose viewership figures are not included here, so the actual result is even higher.

The Game Awards will be back again next year, and since Keighley now seems to have found the winning formula, we shouldn't expect too many cambios - other than possibly more and bigger announcements, as it really is an incredible platform for anyone who wants to reach a large audience with their message.

Were you one of those who watched the event, and what did you think of this year's edition?